JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

BJP delegation meets EC top brass, demands re-poll in Bengal

Economist Piketty to study Kerala model of growth

Business Standard

249 Turkish foreign ministry personnel to be arrest

IANS  |  Ankara (Turkey) 

Turkish prosecutors on Monday issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over their suspected links to the Gulen Movement.

An investigation found irregularities in the foreign ministry's entrance examinations between 2010 and 2013 to favour the group members, the Ankara chief prosecutor's office said in a statement.

As many as 91 have already been detained, it added.

Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher, is accused by Ankara of orchestrating a failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Tens of thousands of people have been jailed, while some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs since then.

--IANS

pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 17:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements