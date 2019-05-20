249 Turkish foreign ministry personnel to be arrest

-
Turkish prosecutors on Monday issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over their suspected links to the Gulen Movement.
An investigation found irregularities in the foreign ministry's entrance examinations between 2010 and 2013 to favour the group members, the Ankara chief prosecutor's office said in a statement.
As many as 91 have already been detained, it added.
Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher, is accused by Ankara of orchestrating a failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.
Tens of thousands of people have been jailed, while some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs since then.
