249 Turkish foreign ministry personnel to be arrest

Turkish prosecutors on Monday issued arrest warrants for 249 foreign ministry personnel over their suspected links to the Movement.

An investigation found irregularities in the foreign ministry's entrance examinations between 2010 and 2013 to favour the group members, the chief prosecutor's office said in a statement.

As many as 91 have already been detained, it added.

Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher, is accused by of orchestrating a failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Tens of thousands of people have been jailed, while some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs since then.

--IANS

pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)