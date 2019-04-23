25 people killed in Bolivia road accident

At least 25 people were killed and 23 others injured when bus ran off the road and plunged 350 metres to the bottom of a ravine near the Bolivian capital, a senior police told news.

The said that the accident occurred on Monday near the town of Yolosita, some 90 km from in a mountainous zone, reports news.

Initial indications are that it was the "driver's error" that caused the accident, while he was reportedly trying to overtake a truck "and hitting the other vehicle" in the process, he said.

According to the officer, who went to the accident site, the bus "was completely destroyed, with the bodies scattered due to the impact and plunging down (into the ravine)".

The vehicle was transporting 48 passengers from to the town of Rurrenabaque, in Bolivia's northeastern Amazon region.

Bolivian said in a tweet: "Our condolences to the families of the dead. To the brother drivers, we ask you to always exercise great caution; protecting life is above everything."

--IANS

ksk

