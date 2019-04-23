Six die in Texas plane crash

-
At least six people were died when a twin-engine plane crashed in Texas on Monday.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. (local time) near Kerrville Municipal Airport, said Lt. Jason Reyes of Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the CNN reported.
A Beechcraft BE58 was getting ready to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport when the accident took place, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Kerrville is about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.
Wreckage was found about six miles northwest of the airport. The flight had departed from West Houston Airport outside Houston, the FAA said.
The FAA said its investigators are headed to the site and the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the probe.
DPS officials have secured the scene, Reyes said.
