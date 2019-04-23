Russian hackers targeting European embassies: Report

Russian cyber attackers recently targeted a number of embassies in by employing a weaponised version of -- a popular remote access service and disguised as a top secret document, according to

"They typically emailed the officials Excel sheets with malicious macros that appeared to have originated from the State Department. Once opened, the hackers were able to gain full control of the infected computer by weaponising the installed software," The Verge reported late on Monday.

The hackers attacked European embassies in Kenya, Italy, Liberia, Nepal, Guyana, and Lebanon, among others.

"While Russian in origin, it's unlikely that these attacks were state-sponsored. One perpetrator was traced back to a hacking and carding forum and registered under the same username, 'EvaPiks' on both.

"'EvaPiks' posted instructions on how to carry out this kind of cyber attack on forums and advised other users as well," the report added.

Research has pointed out several other similar attack campaigns, including some targeting Russian-speaking victims as well.

Due to the attackers' background in the illegal carding community, suggested that they could have been "financially motivated", the report suggested.

--IANS

ksc/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)