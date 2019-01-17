Rajasthan: 2 killed, 28 injured as overloaded bus turns turtle near Marwar Junction

Two children were killed and 28 students injured when the overloaded school bus in which they were travelling overturned near here on Thursday.

Out of 28 children, three are in a critical condition and are receiving treatment at a medical centre in Jodhpur. The bus was going from Bagoda to Jojawar.

Locals helped to rush the injured to the hospital and police reached the after half an hour.

An FIR has been lodged against the of the bus and investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)