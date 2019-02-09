West China blizzards kill thousands of herd animals

in Tibetan areas of have left thousands of dead and roads covered in up to 45 centimeters (18 inches) of

The official Agency reported Saturday that local authorities had sent veterinarians, medicine and animal feed to the hard-hit areas in Qinghai Province's

Villages in the area are above 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) and workers were seeking to clear roads to ensure the delivery of supplies, a task made more difficult by high winds and drifting

Mainly ethnic Tibetan villagers in the area depend heavily on livestock, mainly Yaks, goats and sheep, for their livelihoods and to feed their families.

Harsh winters are routine in the region that long fell within Tibet's traditional borders.

