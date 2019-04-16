YouTube mistakenly links Notre Dame fire to 9/11

YouTube's new tool for battling misinformation mistakenly linked videos of the massive fire at Cathedral in to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the US and later issued an apology for the "wrong call".

As images of the iconic tower falling played on newscasts around the world on Monday - and on the channels mirroring those newscasts - "information panels" appeared in boxes below the videos providing details about the collapses of New York's after the terrorist attack, which killed thousands of people.

The later said that the new made "the wrong call" when it displayed text about 9/11 in several videos of the cathedral burning.

"We are deeply saddened by the ongoing fire at the Cathedral," a was quoted as saying by ABC News. "These panels are triggered algorithmically and our systems sometimes make the wrong call. We are disabling these panels for live streams related to the fire."

introduced the fact-checking feature last year to curb the spread of conspiracy theories online, including those that question the terrorist attack on the

The algorithm is supposed to show information panels with links to third party sources like Encyclopaedia Britannica and Wikipedia while displaying videos on subjects that are rife for conspiracies, according to the company.

The YouTube gaffe came just a month after the and struggled for hours to detect and block video of a mass shooting at a mosque that were posting and reposting.

The appearance of the information panels fed a wave of baseless speculation on that the fire was a terrorist attack.

On Twitter, some users falsely asserted that the fire was sparked by Muslim terrorists. However, authorities in blamed ongoing renovations at the cathedral and cited no evidence of terrorism.

