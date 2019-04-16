Indian man convicted in Dubai for hacking 15 websites

An Indian man was sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation for the server of a company which was responsible for 15 client websites.

The on Monday charged the 33-year-old with websites and issuing threats, reported.

He was also handed a three-month suspended jail term and will be deported immediately.

According to official records, the defendant, who worked as a with the company, resigned and threatened to hack its client websites after 4,000 dirhams ($1,080) was deducted from his salary.

"He sent WhatsApp messages to another at the company saying that he will hack the websites if the company didn't repay him the 4,000 dirhams deducted from his salary.

"He was informed that the deduction would be made if he resigned before the end of the probation period," said the company owner.

After investigation, the police said that the data found on the defendant's personal laptop confirmed that he had accessed the websites.

The defendant has denied the charges.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)