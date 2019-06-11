Rebello inks new three-year deal with FC Goa

has signed a new long-term contract with (ISL) outfit FC Goa, which will keep him in the club till the summer of 2022.

The 20-year-old has been with the club since 2017 and made his senior team debut in the Super Cup, where he came on as a substitute in the quarter-final against He would do the same again in the semi-final win over FC.

Articulate on the ball, the Goan native was instrumental in helping the Developmental team to the title. Playing the role of a central midfielder, Rebello helped set the tempo for the Gaurs in the games whilst also chipping in with 2 goals and 3 assists.

"What can I say? I feel elated. This is the first true team that I was a fan of and now to commit my future to them is the stuff of dreams. The new contract is a sign that the management has confidence in me and I am heading in the right direction. I made my debut this season in the senior team and won a couple of trophies, but I am hungry for more," said a delighted Rebello after putting pen to paper.

"I have set the bar really high for myself and hope to achieve a lot more in the coming years," he added.

--IANS

kk/rtp

