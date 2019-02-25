Boxing body approves religiously respectful women's uniform

The international association (AIBA) says it has approved new uniforms for female to wear for religious reasons.

AIBA says "hijabs and full body form-fitting uniforms" have been designed "that do not compromise the competition and therefore the health of the "



Previously, the association objected to the material of hijab head coverings "which was not designed to fit the body and had potential to come off and interfere in the competition."



AIBA says the rule change highlights its "commitment to gender equity and religious tolerance."AIBA is currently under scrutiny by the International Olympic Committee, which halted formal planning for men's and women's tournaments at

The IOC's main issue is with AIBA Gafur Rakhimov, who is on a sanctions list.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)