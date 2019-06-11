Malinga to briefly return home after Bangladesh match

The (SLC) on Tuesday announced that pacer would leave for home immediately after the team's match against and would return for their next game against on June 15.

" will leave the team following Sri Lanka's Game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his mother-in-law has passed away. He is expected to join the team before its next #CWC19 game, which will be played against on 15th (sic.)," SLC tweeted.

"The remains of late Mrs. lie at the at Colombo 08 and the funeral will take place on Thursday, 13th June at the Borella Cemetery," the tweet added.

Malinga has taken three wickets in the three matches that has played so far. One of matches was washed out without a ball being bowled.

suffered a 10-wicket defeat in its first match against New Zealand, but followed it up with a 34-run win (D/L method) over Toss for the match against has been delayed due to rain in

--IANS

rtp

