29 killed, over 600 injured in Nepal storm

At least 29 people were killed and over 600 others injured as a massive storm lashed Nepal, authorities said on Monday.

Of the 29 victims, 28 were from the district, while one person was killed in Parsa, reported.

The storm accompanied by hail and heavy rain struck the two districts on Sunday night.

The victims were either killed after getting buried under rubble of houses and or due to coming in contact with live wires.

According to a senior official, majority of the injured were from Pheta and Bhulahi Bharwaliya areas in

The storm destroyed hundreds of houses, uprooted tress, electric poles and damaged over 12 passenger buses, the police said.

Security agencies, including two battalions of the Army, Police and were mobilized to carry out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

An emergency meeting held in on Monday morning decided to provide 300,000 Nepalese rupees each the victims' families along with a relief package including tents, and medical supplies.

The district authorities urged the to declare a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, was scheduled to visit Bara to take stock of the disaster.

--IANS

ksk/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)