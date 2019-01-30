Nepal declares 2,807 security personnel as martyrs: PM Oli

The Government has declared 2,807 security personnel, killed during the decade-long Maoist insurgency, as 'martyrs', K P Oli said on Wednesday.

At a programme organised in the national capital on the occasion of Martyrs Memorial Day, Oli said that the meeting of the had declared 2,807 security personnel of the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force Nepal, Police and 'martyrs'.

The entire country on Wednesday paid tribute to those who made sacrifices in the past seven decades of democratic struggle.

Those killed while fighting with the Maoist guerillas include 1,448 from Police, 1,018 from Nepal Army, 318 from Armed Police Force and 23 from the National Investigation Department, according to government data.

"The peace process is finally coming to an end after a decade-long Maoist insurgency and another decade of political transition," said Oli.

"We can only move forward, not backward. It won't be wise to revert, inciting again," Oli said.

The known popularly as the Maoist Conflict or Maoist Insurgency was a ten-year armed conflict between the (Maoist) (CPN-M) and the government of Nepal, fought from 1996 to 2006.

The rebellion was launched by the CPN-M on February 13, 1996 with the main aim of overthrowing the Nepali monarchy and establishing a People's Republic.

It ended with the comprehensive peace accord signed on November 21, 2006.

