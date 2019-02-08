Emiliano Sala's body identified from plane wreckage

The body of missing Argentine football star has been identified, Police have confirmed, the media reported.

In a statement, police said "the body brought to today ... has been formally identified by HM Coroner for as that of "

The statement continued "the families of Mr. and the pilot, David Ibbotson, have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time," reported.

Police also said that they will continue to investigate the "circumstances of this death."

Sala, 28, and Ibbotson, 59, were flying in the single-turbine aircraft from Nantes, in northern France, to in Wales, when it disappeared from radar near the on January 21.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)