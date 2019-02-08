Unchanged New Zealand opt to bat in 2nd T20I

won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20 International against at the Eden Park here on Friday.

Both the teams decided to go in with the same playing XI from the T20I opener in

are 1-0 lead after outclassing the tourists in the opening game by 80 runs.

Teams:

India: (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Dhoni (WK), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Zealand: (WK), Colin Munro, (Captain), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

