Indian man wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free

An Oman-based Indian national on Tuesday won a $1 million jackpot in Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

became the 143rd Indian to have won $1 million at the draw, reported. The daily, however, said that the Indian man was unaware of his win.

Following the draw, a presentation for the previous Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winner -- 40-year-old -- took place.

Two Indian nationals, and Mahroof Babu, won motorbikes in the Duty Free Finest Surprise draws which were conducted after the Millennium Millionaire draw.

Kriram won a R NineT Racer, while Babu won a R Ninet Urban/

