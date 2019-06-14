JUST IN
Indian arrested for stealing Kuwaiti woman's credit card

IANS  |  Kuwait City 

An Indian national was arrested here for stealing a credit card of a Kuwaiti woman and misusing it, the media reported.

Personnel from the crime branch checked the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in shops from where the suspect had made the purchases using the stolen and took him in custody, the Arab Times reported citing the Al-Rai daily.

Fri, June 14 2019. 12:36 IST

