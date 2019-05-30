3 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Three people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in in on Thursday.

station in-charge said, a mini truck carrying iron pipes which was going from towards Prayagraj overturned into a gorge near Katoghan after its tyre burst.

Mumtaz, Sajid and Nisar, who were sitting in the vehicle died on the spot, while and three others were severely injured. Police pulled the victims out of the vehicle and rushed them to a hospital.

