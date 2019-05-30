WB replaces Bidhannagar Police Commissioner 4 times

The government has changed the of City Police four times in four days, raising questions about clarity in the top level of the administration.

also handles the Home (Police) portfolio.

Laxmi Narayan Meena, who was the of Asansol-Durgapur City, is the current of Police, a government order said on Wednesday.

Earlier, CP Gyanwant Singh, who was replaced by during the general elections, was given back his charge on Sunday.

Next day, an official statement directed Nishat Parvez, who was the Deputy Inspector General(DIG) Operations of the Criminal Investigation Department, to replace Singh as the Bidhannagar CP.

On Tuesday, there was again a fresh order which cancelled Pervez's appointment and directed him to continue in his old post.

The Commissioner of Siliguri City Police, Bharat Lal Meena was given the charge for a day, to be replaced by Laxmi through a new notification on Wednesday.

Bharat Lal Meena was reinstated as the CP of

