Mumbai medico's death to be probed by Crime Branch

In a significant development, the Police Crime Branch will take over the investigations into the alleged suicide of medico Payal S. Tadvi, official sources said on Thursday.

The development came a day after the three women senior doctors, Bhakti Meher, and Ankita Khandelwal, accused of abetment to suicide and other charges, were sent to police custody till Friday by a court.

"Considering the seriousness and importance of the case related to Payal Tadavi's death, the investigation has been transferred to Crime Branch," told IANS.

"We had demanded that given the circumstances of the matter, the case should be taken over by the Crime Branch. We discussed it with who in turn raised it with Devendra Fadnavis," Tadvi's told IANS.

A Second Year Post-Graduate student of Gynaecology, 26-year-old Tadvi committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22 at the government-run

Her family claimed she was driven to suicide by casteist remarks on her Muslim tribal background and other forms of personal and professional harassment.

