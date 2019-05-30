JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

New Zealand releases first Wellbeing Budget

Double murder case in Delhi

Business Standard

55-year-old woman jumps to death in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A 55-year-old woman reportedly jumped to her death from the fourth floor of a building here, police said.

The victim was identified as Sunita. The incident took place in Dwarka's Bharat Vihar area.

"It may look like a case of suicide but a clear answer will be available only after the post-mortem report. We are looking for other possibilities," a senior police official said.

--IANS

rag/pg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 13:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements