3 killed, 7 hurt in Bangkok shopping mall fire

As many as three people died and seven others injured in a fire at a shopping mall, here on Wednesday, the police said.

The fire broke out at 17.40 (local time) at the eighth floor of Bangkok's Central World shopping mall. It was extinguished at 18.10, operating the mall was cited as saying by

Two of the unidentified victims were seen jumping out of the building, the video of which went viral on One of them was pronounced dead at the spot and the other at hospital.

