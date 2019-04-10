3 killed, 7 hurt in Bangkok shopping mall fire

-
As many as three people died and seven others injured in a fire at a shopping mall, here on Wednesday, the police said.
The fire broke out at 17.40 (local time) at the eighth floor of Bangkok's Central World shopping mall. It was extinguished at 18.10, the Central Group operating the mall was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.
Two of the unidentified victims were seen jumping out of the building, the video of which went viral on social media. One of them was pronounced dead at the spot and the other at hospital.
--IANS
soni/pcj
