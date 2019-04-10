Lokayukta police raid MP bank manager's properties

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Bhopal 

The Lokayukta police on Wednesday searched three properties of the manager of a Central Cooperative Bank (Rural) Satish Sitokey in the Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh.

The raids were going on when the reports last came in.

Working on a tip-off regarding unaccounted wealth, the Lokayukta police conducted raids on Sitokey's premises in Bhopal, Harda and Timarni of the state.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 17:14 IST

