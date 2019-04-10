Lokayukta police raid MP bank manager's properties

The Lokayukta police on Wednesday searched three properties of the manager of a Central Cooperative Bank (Rural) Satish Sitokey in the Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh.
The raids were going on when the reports last came in.
Working on a tip-off regarding unaccounted wealth, the Lokayukta police conducted raids on Sitokey's premises in Bhopal, Harda and Timarni of the state.
More details are awaited.
