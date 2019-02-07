3 killed as 8-storey building collapses in Turkey

At least three people were killed when an eight-storey building collapsed in Turkey, the Governor's office announced on Thursday.

Twelve people have been rescued from the rubble of the building that collapsed on Wednesday in Istanbul's neighbourhood, south of the Aydos Forest, on the Asian side of Turkey's largest city, news reported.

According to the Governor's office statement, rescue work continued on Thursday in search of survivors, though it was not specified how many people were still trapped under the debris.

said Turkish was following up on the situation, according to the Turkish state-run news agency

Yerlikaya told reporters that the building housed 14 apartments and that 43 people were registered as living or working there.

The building, constructed in 1992, had only been granted planning permission for five storeys, he said, meaning the top three storeys were added on illegally.

There were fears that passersby could also have been buried in the rubble as Zeki Dag, a in Kartal, said about five cars were also trapped under the collapsed building.

