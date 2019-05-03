30 militants, 7 security forces killed in Afghan clash

At least 30 militants were killed as the offensive to overrun Afghanistan's district in province was repulsed on Friday, officials said.

According to Mahmoud Haqmal, a group of insurgents launched a multi-pronged offensive at 1 a.m. (local time) to overrun district but the security forces returned fire, killing 30 insurgents on the spot and injuring 10 others, reported.

A member of the provincial council, Bismillah Atash, said that seven security personnel were also killed in the fighting and four others were injured.

The cleanup operation was ongoing in the area.

