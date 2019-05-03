JUST IN
Business Standard

30 militants, 7 security forces killed in Afghan clash

IANS  |  Pul-E-Khumri (Afghanistan) 

At least 30 militants were killed as the Taliban offensive to overrun Afghanistan's Burka district in Baghlan province was repulsed on Friday, officials said.

According to provincial government spokesman Mahmoud Haqmal, a group of Taliban insurgents launched a multi-pronged offensive at 1 a.m. (local time) to overrun Burka district but the security forces returned fire, killing 30 insurgents on the spot and injuring 10 others, Xinhua news agency reported.

A member of the provincial council, Bismillah Atash, said that seven security personnel were also killed in the fighting and four others were injured.

The cleanup operation was ongoing in the area.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 18:04 IST

