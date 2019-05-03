SL orders deportation of all visa-violating foreigners

The has ordered the deportation of all foreigners who are currently in the island nation without visas and also those who over-staying their visas, the media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Internal and instructed the of Emigration and Immigration to take immediate steps to begin the deportation process, reported.

The development comes following Abeywardana's discussion with and Muslim on Wednesday.

It was also agreed during the discussion that a national policy has to be formulated on how to handle the issue of foreign Muslim preachers who visit to conduct religious classes, give speeches and radicalise youth to perform acts of violence on other religions.

Earlier on Thursday, two Nigerians, a Pakistani and a Bangladeshi national were arrested in the Awissawella and Grandpass areas in Colombo.

Officials have pointed out that there were about 400 foreigners in the country who have overstayed their visas.

The will conduct raids to apprehend those living in without a valid visa and deport them.

Security measures in come in the wake of the April 21 bombings that targeted churches and hotels, killing 253 people and injuring over 500 others.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)