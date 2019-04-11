30% polling recorded in Uttarakhand (2nd Lead)

Nearly 30 per cent voting was recorded till noon on Thursday for Uttarakhand's five seats in the first phase of polling in parliamentary elections, an said.

"Till 12 noon, the voting percentage was nearly 30 per cent," said Saujanya, the state's

Voting began at 7 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m.

A total of 78.56 lakh people are eligible to vote in the hill state where 52 candidates are in the fray for the five seats.

"Our forces are on the alert for a peaceful process," said of Police

Of the total 11,229 polling booths, 697 have been declared as vulnerable and 656 as critical. Most of the vulnerable and critical booths are in the plains such as Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Dehradun districts.

Over 45,000 police and other forces have been deployed for the election.

The is virtually locked in a straight battle against arch-rival in all the five seats.

