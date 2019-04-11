Blast outside polling booth in Maharashtra

A blast took place outside a polling station in Maoist-infested district of on Thursday afternoon, official sources said. No casualty was reported.

The explosion occurred outside the Vaghzari polling booth in the Etapalli sub-division where a few people were queued for exercising their franchise for the Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha seat.

The blast was described as "minor" and despite the initial panic, voting continued peacefully.

On Wednesday evening, an IED blast, allegedly triggered by Maoists, had injured two troopers of the who were proceedings on election security duties.

In view of the two blasts, security was further tightened in the entire district which went to the polls on Thursday along with six others in eastern

