Campaigning ends for six LS seats in Uttarakhand

The electioneering for all the five seats in the state going to polls in the first phase on April 11 came to end on Tuesday evening.

During the campaign, most political parties and candidates relied on loudspeaker-fitted vehicles and road shows to garner support.

Over 78.56 lakh people in the state will cast their votes to decide the fate of 52 candidates.

Electoral Officer said all arrangements for the "free and fair" election through EVMs with 137 per cent VVPATs (37 per cent reserved), have been completed.

of Police (DGP) said tight security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident. "Our forces are on the alert for a peaceful election," said Raturi.

Of the 11,229 polling booths, 563 have been declared vulnerable and 969 critical. Majority of the vulnerable and critical booths are in the Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar and Dehradun districts.

Over 45,000 police and other security forces, including 65 companies of paramilitary forces and 16,000 home guards, have been deployed for the election. To keep vigil, 235 flying squads have been constituted.

In Uttarakhand, 85 inter-state and 10 international barriers have been set up.

The BJP and the are locked in straight fights in all five seats. Only in Haridwar, the contest is nearly triangular, with the BSP giving anxious moments to both the BJP and the Former Minister and BJP leader is facing Ambrish Kumar of the and Antriksh Saini of the BSP.

In Nainital, Congress and former Minister is facing a stiff challenge from

In Tehri, sitting Mala Rajyalaxmi Shah, of late Maharaja Manvendra Shah, is caught in a tough battle with state Congress chief

It's a battle between (Congress), son of former B.C. Khanduri, and BJP's in the Pauri constituency.

In Almora, Union Textile (BJP) is also fighting Pradip Tamta of the Congress at Almora seat to wrest the seat.

