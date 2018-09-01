4 children drown in Vietnam's river

Four children from Vietnam's central province drowned while bathing in a river here, the said on Saturday.

Two sisters aged 10 and 15, and two twin brothers aged nine from two families in district were having a bath in on Friday afternoon when they slid into a deep hole in the river. By Saturday morning, all the four bodies had been found by local police and residents.

"Drowning is a silent epidemic claiming more than 2,000 children's lives per year in Vietnam," an from the in told Xinhua, adding that the number of children drowning in is higher than other Southeast Asian nations and 10 times higher than that of developed countries.

The said that many deaths caused by drowning in could be prevented if adults supervised the kids' activities more closely.

