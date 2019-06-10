4 dead after Rajdhani Express runs over in UP

At least four people were killed and six injured in when the Delhi-bound ran over them near a railway station on Monday morning, a said.

The incident took place near Balrai railway station at 6.50 a.m.

The victims were passengers of the Surat-bound Avadh Express that was stopped at the station to give way to the coming from Kanpur, the official told IANS.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Saifai.

