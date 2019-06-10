4 dead after Rajdhani Express runs over in UP

-
ALSO READ
Railway introduces bi-weekly Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani starting Jan 19
Rajdhani attendant helps return missing Rs 86K camera
Rajdhani Express turns 50, passengers pampered
2 coaches of Rajdhani Express decouple near Cuttack
Railways aim at two-locomotive Rajdhanis to save time, increase berths
-
At least four people were killed and six injured in Uttar Pradesh when the Delhi-bound Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express ran over them near a railway station on Monday morning, a railway official said.
The incident took place near Balrai railway station at 6.50 a.m.
The victims were passengers of the Surat-bound Avadh Express that was stopped at the station to give way to the Rajdhani Express coming from Kanpur, the official told IANS.
The injured were shifted to a hospital in Saifai.
--IANS
aks/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU