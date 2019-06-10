JUST IN
Business Standard

4 dead after Rajdhani Express runs over in UP

IANS  |  Etawah 

At least four people were killed and six injured in Uttar Pradesh when the Delhi-bound Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express ran over them near a railway station on Monday morning, a railway official said.

The incident took place near Balrai railway station at 6.50 a.m.

The victims were passengers of the Surat-bound Avadh Express that was stopped at the station to give way to the Rajdhani Express coming from Kanpur, the official told IANS.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Saifai.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019.

