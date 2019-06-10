Mallya booed at Oval, called 'chor'

was booed on Sunday with "chor hai (you are a thief)" chants as he watched fixture between and at the Oval here.

In one of the videos doing rounds on social media, could be seen surrounded by a small crowd of people pushing and shoving as the cries of "chor hai (you are a thief)" increased as he left after the match.

At one point, a shout of "Be a man, apologise to your country" is heard, to which his response is inaudible.

Earlier in the day, had tweeted a picture of him with his son standing in one of the stands at the Kennington Oval.

"Great to watch cricket with my son and even sweeter to see India's emphatic victory over Congratulations to Virat Kohli and his team," he tweeted after won the match by 36-runs.

Mallya is facing extradition proceedings in the UK. The 63-year-old left on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. He has repeatedly denied fleeing the country, saying he is ready to pay back the money he owed to the Indian banks.

India had in 2017 filed for Mallya's extradition, which he contested. He is out on bail.

A consortium of 13 banks, led by the (SBI), has initiated loan recovery proceedings against him. The proceedings are on before a special court in under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The (ED) had also moved the Special Prevention of last year to get Mallya declared a "fugitive economic offender" and confiscate his properties, estimated at more than Rs 12,000 crore, making it the first such case of its kind under the new law.

