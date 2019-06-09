Youth held for firing at girl over money dispute

A youth was arrested for firing at a girl in his SUV and later throwing her at a deserted place here after she demanded over Rs 2 lakh that he had borrowed from her, Police said on Sunday.

"The incident of firing occurred on Friday but the accused later identified as was arrested on a tip off on Sunday from Chattarpur area," Additional DCP said.

"After the incident escaped from the spot, later some passerby witnessed the victim and informed the police following which she was admitted to nearby Hospital. The victim is undergoing treatment," Benita said.

"In her statement, the victim stated that she was shot by The victim and accused are known to each other and are residents of Devli village," she added.

" gave Rs 2,50,000 to Rahul that she was demanding back from him. Rahul on the pretext of returning her money had called her on Friday and took her to Vasant Kunj area. When demanded her money, Rahul in a fit of rage fired at her and threw her on the road before fleeing from the spot," Joginder Singh, the victim's father told IANS.

