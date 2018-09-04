4 who came to kill rival gang member held

Police on Tuesday said it averted a gang war shooting within the complex and arrested four men who had come to kill a rival gang member during a hearing.

Police said a team of Special Staff arrested the four from a service road near They were identified as Sandeep, 26, Tarun, 22, Lalit, 18, and Pankaj, 18. They are residents of west and work for gangster Neeraj Bawana, police said.

A team of Special Staff received a tip off that some criminals from gang would come to around 10 a.m. to kill a rival gang member, identified as Gaurav, 30, during a hearing, of Police Rajneesh told IANS.

"The four were arrested while they were waiting for to reach the court. Two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from them," said.

"The gang members wanted to avenge a murder," added. "It is believed that the accused took Rs 10 lakh for eliminating "

