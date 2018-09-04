Judge issues arrest warrant against Spanish actor

A in issued an on Tuesday against a left-wing Spanish failing to appear before the court twice to testify in a lawsuit brought against him by a group of who accuse him of offending their religious sensibilities.

The Spanish Association of (AEAC) had filed a complaint against the 48-year-old thespian, Guillermo "Willy" Toledo, who had published a post on his account in July 2017 that included offending expressions on God and the Virgin Mary, reports

On April 18, the day he was first supposed to testify in court, although he refused to do so, Toledo told that it was "outrageous" that an "ultra-fundamentalist Catholic group" could sue a person for blasphemy, "just like in the Middle Ages".

AEAC said in a statement that "we are all equal before the law" and therefore Toledo "has the obligation of appearing before the court if a summons him, even though he believes he has special privileges due to his social position".

The has now ordered that Toledo testify on September 13.

Spain's 1978 Constitution defines the country as "non-religious," which is legally distinct from the secularism of France, for example.

Article 525 of the Spanish Criminal Code still lays out the crime of insulting religious sentiments, including by deriding or ridiculing people's beliefs, rites and ceremonies.

--IANS

mr/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)