400,000 EU nationals apply to stay in UK after Brexit

More than 400,000 European nationals have applied to secure their stay in the UK after Brexit, the has revealed.

The number of applications received by the (EU) settlement scheme has increased by about 200,000 since it went live at the end of last month, reported on Wednesday.

More than 230,000 people applied during test phases before the full launch on March 30.

The also announced that 57 organisations would receive funding to help vulnerable applicants.

Up to 9 million pounds has been set aside to ensure support is available to an estimated 200,000 individuals who may be marginalised or need extra help submitting their application.

Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, said: "EU citizens have contributed so much to this country and we want them all to stay. That's why we have made the EU settlement scheme free and simple to use. It's vital no one is left behind and we support vulnerable people who may have difficulties applying. This 9 million pounds of funding will help do that."

The settlement scheme is open to citizens of EU member states plus those from Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland, as well as their family members.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 30, 2021, if the UK leaves the EU with a deal, or December 31, 2020, if the country leaves without a deal.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)