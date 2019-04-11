JUST IN
Business Standard

Get green cracker formula ready: SC to Centre

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to approve chemical composition of green crackers by May 15.

It noted that the manufacturing of green crackers in the country must begin as soon as possible.

The apex court directed the Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries to approve the green cracker formulation and submit its report to the Centre to grant approval by May 15

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 12:56 IST

