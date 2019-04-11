Get green cracker formula ready: SC to Centre

-
ALSO READ
No definition of green-firecrackers, too late to check: Environmentalists
SC permits bursting of only green firecrackers
SC permits bursting of only green firecrackers (Third Lead)
Fireworks manufacturers in TN to file review plea against SC
Environment experts, doctors welcome SC verdict on bursting firecrackers on Diwali
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to approve chemical composition of green crackers by May 15.
It noted that the manufacturing of green crackers in the country must begin as soon as possible.
The apex court directed the Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries to approve the green cracker formulation and submit its report to the Centre to grant approval by May 15
--IANS
sumit/in/kaul
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU