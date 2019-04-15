5 injured in car explosion in Gurugram

Five persons were injured early on Monday after a car exploded here in Haryana, police said.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when a car fitted with a CNG cylinder blasted at the Kadipur industrial area near Sector 10.
The blast had a chain reaction as an adjoining firecracker godown was also set ablaze. It took the fire engines almost two hours to douse the blaze.
