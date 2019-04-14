EOW files case against ex-VC of MP university

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of on Sunday filed a case against the former Vice-Chancellor of National University of Journalism and Communication and 19 others in connection with irregularities in appointments and administrative decisions.

"On examining a complaint by the university, a case has been filed under relevant sections against 20 people, including former VC Brajkishore Kuthiala," EOW sources said.

According to the compliant, during his tenure as V-C, Kuthiala flouted rules to appoint people between 2010 and 2018. The appointments violated the (UGC) norms. It was also alleged that the appointment of teachers between 2003 and 2018 were against UGC rules.

Citing the complaint, EOW sources said the former V-C also misused his position to spend the university money on his family.

