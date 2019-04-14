Rs 2.97 cr cash, 1.27 litres liquor seized in Odisha

In the run-up to the Assembly and elections, authorities have seized Rs 2.97 crore cash and 1.27 lakh litres of liquor in Odisha, an official statement said on Sunday.

A statement from the said the liquor worth Rs 3.51 crore was seized in the state with the help of excise officials and police, while flying squads seized the cash from across the state.

AS many as 5,177 licensed guns have been deposited with the district administration concerned while 232 unlicensed weapons have been seized, it said.

