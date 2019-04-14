Youth killed while making Tik Tok video with pistol

A youth was allegedly shot dead by his friend when they posed with a pistol to film a video on Tik Tok, a poular mobile app, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the deceased, Salman, went for a drive to India Gate in a Creta car along with his friends Sohail and Amir.

When they reached the near Barakhamba Road on their way back, Sohail, seated next to who was driving the car, pulled out a country made pistol.

"Sohail amied the pistol at for making a video, but the pistol went off shooting on his left cheek," of Police (DCP) Madhur Verma said."Amir and Sohail panicked after the incident and drove the car to a relative's place in Daryaganj, where Sohail changed his blood stained clothes. With the help of the relative, they took Salman to the nearby LNJP Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," the DCP said.

After the hospital management informed the local police, Sohail, Amir and the relative were arrested. While Salman was arrested for firing the bullet, Amir and the relative were held for disposing of the weapon and the blood stained clothes.

The police are investigating whether the bullet went off accidentally or it was fired with an intent to kill.

--IANS

sp/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)