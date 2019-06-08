5 killed in Pakistan bus-trailer collision

At least five people were killed and 20 others injured in a between a passenger bus and a trailer in Pakistan's province, the media reported on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night when an over-speeding trailer collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction on MM Road near Fazil Adda in Bhakkar, a district in province, Dunya News reported.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Bhakkar, where the condition of several injured was said to be critical.

The bus was going to the country's Mansehra city from the port city of when the crash happened.

Police officials in the area said the accident happened due to over-speeding and negligence of the drivers of the two vehicles and both were being interrogated after registration of the case.

