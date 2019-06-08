JUST IN
Business Standard

Three die in major fire at Faridabad school

IANS  |  Faridabad 

Three people, including two children, died in a major fire that broke out at a private school in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday.

According to Fire Department officials, the fire started from a cloth godown inside the school located in Dabua Colony.

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control. Its cause is yet to be ascertained," said an official.

The incident instantly drew parallels with last month's fire tragedy at a coaching centre in Surat that killed nearly two dozen students, mostly girls. Many were killed or seriously injured while trying to escape the inferno by jumping off from the fourth floor of the building.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 18:50 IST

