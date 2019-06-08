Three die in major fire at Faridabad school

Three people, including two children, died in a major fire that broke out at a private school in Haryana's on Saturday.

According to officials, the fire started from a cloth godown inside the school located in Dabua Colony.

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control. Its cause is yet to be ascertained," said an

The incident instantly drew parallels with last month's fire tragedy at a coaching centre in that killed nearly two dozen students, mostly girls. Many were killed or seriously injured while trying to escape the inferno by jumping off from the fourth floor of the building.

