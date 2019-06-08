CJP moves NHRC on threats activist Ram Puniyani

The (CJP) on Saturday wrote to the (NHRC) seeking protection for activist and his family, a day after the initiated a probe into threats issued to him.

In a letter to the NHRC, the CJP said that on Thursday, Puniyani, a well-known rationalist and former IIT- professor, was abused over the phone and threatened with dire consequences if he didn't stop his "anti-Hindu activities and leave within 15 days".

Puniyani and a delegation of several groups and activists on Friday met of Police and apprised him of the development. Choubey assured Puniyani's personal security and directed of to launch a probe into the matter.

"Given his persistent and relentless campaign for rationalist thought, a syncretic understanding of history - with lectures and workshops held all over - these threats can only be seen as serious," the CJP said in its letter to

According to the letter, many writers, journalists, activists, artistes, lawyers and civil activists have been facing attacks from right-wing forces and rationalists like Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M.M. Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh have even been killed.

The letter said this wasn't even the first time Puniyani was threatened. Earlier Puniyani lodged a complaint with on March 9 after three unknown persons visited his residence on the pretext of making enquiries about his passport application, though he had not made any such application.

Even though CCTV footage and other details were provided to the police the last time, no action was taken into the complaint nor any serious attempts made to trace or identify the strange visitors, said the letter.

