Business Standard

Nine killed in Leh road accident

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Nine people were killed on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district.

Police said the tragedy occured when a truck went out of the driver's control at Lamayuru in Leh district.

"The truck plunged into a deep gorge killing nine people who were travelling in the truck. All the killed persons belonged to two families of labourers from Rajasthan", police said.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 19:46 IST

