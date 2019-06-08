Nine killed in Leh road accident

Nine people were killed on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district.
Police said the tragedy occured when a truck went out of the driver's control at Lamayuru in Leh district.
"The truck plunged into a deep gorge killing nine people who were travelling in the truck. All the killed persons belonged to two families of labourers from Rajasthan", police said.
--IANS
sq/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU