Nine killed in Leh road accident

Nine people were killed on Saturday in a road accident in and Kashmir's district.

Police said the tragedy occured when a truck went out of the driver's control at Lamayuru in district.

"The truck plunged into a deep gorge killing nine people who were travelling in the truck. All the killed persons belonged to two families of labourers from Rajasthan", police said.

--IANS

sq/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)