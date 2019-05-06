5 of family injured in Delhi fire

Five members of a family were seriously injured after a LPG cylinder exploded causing a fire in a residential building in area of East on Monday morning.

According to fire officials, the incident was reported at around 6.40 a.m. and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 7.15 a.m.

The victims were rushed to the at Gate.

--IANS

rag/kr/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)