Business Standard

5 of family injured in Delhi fire

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Five members of a family were seriously injured after a LPG cylinder exploded causing a fire in a residential building in Geeta Colony area of East Delhi on Monday morning.

According to fire officials, the incident was reported at around 6.40 a.m. and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 7.15 a.m.

The victims were rushed to the Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital at Delhi Gate.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 15:10 IST

