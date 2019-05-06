Mamata refused my calls regarding cyclone twice: Modi

on Monday accused West Bengal of neither receiving nor returning his calls regarding cyclone Fani.

Flaying Banerjee as "speed breaker didi", Modi said the supremo was "so full of pride" that she gives more importance to politics over people of the state.

"Two three days ago all of you faced a major natural disaster. Speed breaker didi made all attempts to politicise the cyclone. I tried to talk to Mamata didi over phone but she is so proud that she did not receive my call. I waited for her to call back but she did not do that either," Modi told an election rally in district's Tamluk area.

"I called her a second time. I was worried about the people of Bengal. So I wanted to talk to her as she is the But she did not talk to me the second time either. Politics is so important to her that she does not care about people," Modi said.

--IANS

mgr/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)