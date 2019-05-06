Modi praises Naveen for cyclone handling

Modi on Monday praised for effectively handling cyclone Fani, which hit the coastal districts on May 3.

"Naveen babu has done good planning. The central government will support and carry forward the initiatives," Modi told reporters here.

The was standing next to Modi while the latter was speaking to the media. also accompanied the on the aerial survey to assess the situation.

Modi held a review meeting of the relief and restoration work with and senior officials of the and the Centre.

"I must congratulate the state government, the authorities and those involved in evacuations. The work done is commendable. There has been a good coordination between the Centre and the state," said the

Modi's praise for came days after bitter electoral fight between the and the Naveen Patnaik-led (BJD) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Political observers feel that Modi is trying to reach out to for post poll alliance at the Centre.

The BJD was a former ally of NDA government at the Centre.

Claiming that no national party would get a majority, the had already maintained that the regional party would play a key role in formation of the next government at the Centre.

faced simultaneous polls for 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly seats in four phases. Election to segment is scheduled to be held on May 19.

