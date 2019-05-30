4 killed in Ukrainian military helicopter crash

At least four people were killed after a military helicopter crashed during a training flight in northwestern Ukraine, the country's said on Thursday.

The helicopter that went missing at around 11.27 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday went down near the village of in Rivne region, the Ministry said in a statement cited by

The dead include three crew members and the of the 16th military brigade of the Ukrainian Army's ground forces.

An investigation into the cause of the incident was underway.

