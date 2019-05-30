4 killed in Ukrainian military helicopter crash

At least four people were killed after a military helicopter crashed during a training flight in northwestern Ukraine, the country's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
The Mi-8 helicopter that went missing at around 11.27 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday went down near the village of Sestryatyn in Rivne region, the Ministry said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.
The dead include three crew members and the commander of the 16th military aviation brigade of the Ukrainian Army's ground forces.
An investigation into the cause of the incident was underway.
