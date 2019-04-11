56% voter turnout in Chhattisgarh's Bastar LS seat

About 56 per cent turnout was recorded in Chhatisgarh's Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday with the Shamgiri polling booth, where the Maoist attack two days ago left a BJP MLA dead, reporting 77 per cent polling, the said.

In 2014, the turnout had been 59 per cent.

Barring a few minor incidents, the overall polling in the Maoist-affected area was overall peaceful, the poll panel said.

Maoists tried to hinder polling process through IED blast in district, which comes under constituency but no injury or casualty could take place due to special security measures with deployment of 80,000 security personnel, it said.

There were total 13,79,133 voters in the constituency, who cast their votes to choose their from among the seven candidates.

